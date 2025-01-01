Español   |   CRC +506.4020.4000  |   USA +1 844.900.4020
Navégalo Data Center
We are LATAM’s Data Center
and Telecommunications Provider.

Navégalo, headquartered in San José, Costa Rica, provides Data Center, Cloud, Connectivity and VoIP services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes.
We are the premier provider of Data Center and Telecommunication services for corporations in Central America, South America and Miami, Florida.
Central America's most certified Data Center and Telecommunications provider

Navégalo Certifications
Data Center Excellence

Powering Business Growth and Innovation

At NAVÉGALO, we provide an extensive range of Data Center Solutions. Each service is carefully designed to boost the capabilities of businesses across various industries and sizes, catering to each unique requirement of our clients.

Navégalo Data Center Costa Rica
Navégalo Data Center Costa Rica
Advanced Connectivity Solutions

Connecting Your Business to the World

NAVÉGALO is dedicated to providing superior connectivity solutions. Our services are customized to meet the unique connectivity demands of a wide range of businesses, ensuring seamless and efficient operations.

Cloud Computing

Empowering Your Business in the Cloud

NAVÉGALO's Cloud Services are developed to support a wide range of digital needs, ensuring that each client benefits from tailored cloud computing solutions that enhance their digital operations.

Navégalo Data Center Costa Rica
Navégalo Data Center Costa Rica
Cutting-Edge VoIP Services

Transforming Communications Across Industries

NAVÉGALO's VoIP Solutions are crafted with precision to address the varied communication needs of diverse clients. Our solutions bring efficiency and innovation to your business communications.

Customized Solutions for Every Business

Meeting the Unique Needs of Our Clients

NAVÉGALO is dedicated to providing services that are uniquely aligned with the diverse needs of our clients. We pride ourselves on delivering solutions that cater to the individual requirements of each business, regardless of its type and size.

Hyperscalers

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Internet Service Providers

Internet Exchange Points

Content providers

Corporations of all sizes

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Goverment Institutions

5G Infrastructure & Solutions

NAVÉGALO also offersFlexible Hostingfor a broad spectrum of clients, including startups, fintech companies, healthcare providers, and more.


Why Navégalo?

Choose NAVÉGALO for Comprehensive, Sustainable, and Certified Telecommunications, Data Center, and Cybersecurity Solutions

Extensive service range

Robust connectivity solutions

Tailored and scalable services

Expert support and exceptional service

Unwavering security and compliance

Strategically Located Data Centers

Cutting-edge innovation and reliability

Dedication to sustainability

Industry certifications

Cost-effective solutions

Comprehensive Cybersecurity solutions

Long-term partnership approach

By choosing NAVÉGALO, you partner with a leader in not just telecommunications and data center solutions, but also in comprehensive cybersecurity services.
We are committed to supporting your business's growth in a secure, certified, and environmentally responsible manner

Navégalo Data Centers & PoPs
Navégalo Data Center Costa Rica

Costa Rica
Navégalo Data Center Panamá

Panama
Navégalo Data Center Nicaragua

Nicaragua
Navégalo Data Center El Salvador

El Salvador
Navégalo Data Center Honduras

Honduras
Navégalo Data Center Guatemala

Guatemala
Navégalo Data Center Colombia

Colombia
Navégalo Data Center United States

USA, Miami
Click here to see all our Data Center locations in LATAM
Make IT Happen

"At Navégalo, each client is our priority. From Data Center to Connectivity, Cloud to DDoS Mitigation and Protection, we strive to"Make IT Happen"in everything that we do. With constant support, rigorous security protocols, and a focus on redundancy and reliability, Navégalo is more than a supplier; we are your ally inbuilding a sustainable IT future."

Tyson Ennis, CEO

