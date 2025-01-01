Scale on demand, reduce IT overhead, and stay secure with Navégalo Cloud Servers.

Stay protected, minimize risks, and build trust with Navégalo Cybersecurity.

Free your team, reduce IT headaches, and focus on growth with Navégalo Managed Services.

Central America’s hub for enterprise workloads, iGaming, crypto, AI, HPC, and blockchain.

20+
Years of Experience

Proven Track Record

25+
Countries Served

Supporting Clients Across the Globe

Presence in
7
Countries

Local Expertise with a Global Reach

24/7
Extreme Support

Always On. Always Here for You.

Why Choose Navégalo

Why Businesses Trust
Navégalo

Renewable Energy

Our data centers run on renewable energy — delivering top-tier performance with a commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious operations.

ISO and Tier Certified

We are fully certified, with globally recognized accreditations including ISO 27001, 9001, 14001, 14064, and 50001. Our Tier and Rated certifications further validate our commitment to delivering world-class reliability, security, and service excellence.

Global Coverage

From Latin America and the Caribbean to the U.S., our strategic locations empower businesses with fast, secure, and local IT infrastructure.

Redundant Connectivity

Navégalo delivers fully redundant local and international connectivity via the Arcos, Maya, and PAC submarine cables, direct connections to CRIX and FLIX, and Cloudare Magic Transit protection — ensuring maximum uptime, security, and optimal network performance.

What WE DO

Our Services

Servers

High-performance dedicated and virtual servers for demanding workloads.
Colocation

Securely host your hardware in our world-class data centers.
Cloud

Flexible, high-availability cloud platforms to keep you agile.
Internet

High-speed internet and dedicated connectivity services.
VoIP

Modern voice communication for seamless collaboration.
Cloudflare

Enhance your website’s speed, security, and global performance.
Marketing

Strategic digital marketing to boost your brand and sales.
Managed Services

End-to-end IT management so you can focus on your business.
Your One-Stop Shop for All IT Needs

From Data Centers to Cloud, Internet, VoIP, Cybersecurity, and Marketing — we provide everything your business needs to connect, scale, and succeed.
Solving IT challenges in every industry, every day.

  • Industry & Manufacturing
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Banks & Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Consulting Providers
  • Non-Profit
  • Government

We Power the Digital Backbone of Leading Companies

From startups to enterprises, our solutions are trusted across industries. Here’s what our clients say.
Luis M.
We've been using Navégalo’s cloud and internet services for over 3 years, and their uptime and customer service are unmatched. It feels like having an IT partner, not just a provider.
Maria G.
Navegalo’s team helped us migrate to a secure cloud infrastructure with zero downtime. The ongoing support and proactive communication are why we keep recommending them.
Diego R.
Navégalo’s VoIP and cybersecurity services transformed how we work remotely and securely. Their technical team is knowledgeable, and support is fast.
Valentina P.
We loved the convenience of working with one provider for both our website hosting and digital marketing strategy. Navégalo gave us full control with zero complexity.
Dr. Andrés H.
As a healthcare provider, security and compliance are everything. Navégalo’s ISO-certified data center solutions help us meet industry standards with confidence.

Your All-in-One IT Solutions Partner

From infrastructure to innovation, we deliver everything you need to grow, secure, and streamline your business — all under one roof.

Whether you’re looking for blazing-fast internet, cloud infrastructure, secure data centers, or a powerful VoIP and cybersecurity setup, Navégalo brings it all together. With our regional presence and global standards, we serve businesses of all sizes across LATAM, the Caribbean, and the U.S.

Let us be your single point of contact for everything digital — saving you time, reducing costs, and helping your business thrive in a connected world. 

Partner with Us for Comprehensive IT

We’re happy to answer any questions you may have and help you determine which of our services best fit your needs.

Call Us:
CR: +506 4020 4000
US: +1 844 900 4020
Email Us:
[email protected]
Interested in Our Services?
We’re Here to Help with a Quote
Partners

Our Trusted Global Partners

Navégalo collaborates with leading global technology providers to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions. Our partner network spans cloud, networking, cybersecurity, hardware, and software, ensuring world-class performance and access to the latest technologies that help businesses thrive in today’s digital world.

